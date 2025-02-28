Feb 28, 2025, 10:29 AM IST

8 health benefits of ginger

Monica Singh

Here are some amazing health benefits of ginger that you should know about.

Ginger has a long history of use in various forms of traditional and alternative medicine. It’s been used to aid digestion, reduce nausea, and help fight the flu and common cold, to name a few of its purposes.

Contains gingerol, which has potent medicinal properties

Ginger may be effective against nausea, including pregnancy-related nausea, commonly known as morning sickness.

Can treat morning sickness and other forms of nausea

Ginger may play a role in weight loss, according to studies in humans and animals. Ginger’s ability to influence weight loss may be due to certain mechanisms, such as its potential to reduce inflammation.

May help with weight loss

Ginger won’t whisk away muscle pain on the spot, but it may tame soreness over time. In some studies, people with muscle aches from exercise who took ginger had less pain the next day than those who didn’t.

Soothes Sore Muscles

Some research suggests ginger may have anti-diabetic properties.

May lower blood sugar and improve heart disease risk factors

Certain chemical compounds in fresh ginger help your body ward off germs. They’re especially good at halting growth of bacteria like E.coli and shigella, and they may also keep viruses like RSV at bay.

Fights Germs

Ginger’s antibacterial power may also brighten your smile. Active compounds in ginger called gingerols keep oral bacteria from growing. These bacteria are the same ones that can cause periodontal disease, a serious gum infection.

Keeps Your Mouth Healthy

Ginger helps if you’re trying to ease a queasy stomach, especially during pregnancy. It may work by breaking up and getting rid of built-up gas in your intestines. It might also help settle seasickness or nausea caused by chemotherapy.

Calms Nausea

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

Next: 8 animals that make their own food