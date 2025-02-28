8 health benefits of ginger

Feb 28, 2025, 10:29 AM IST
Here are some amazing health benefits of ginger that you should know about.
Ginger has a long history of use in various forms of traditional and alternative medicine. It’s been used to aid digestion, reduce nausea, and help fight the flu and common cold, to name a few of its purposes.
Ginger may be effective against nausea, including pregnancy-related nausea, commonly known as morning sickness.
Ginger may play a role in weight loss, according to studies in humans and animals. Ginger’s ability to influence weight loss may be due to certain mechanisms, such as its potential to reduce inflammation.
Ginger won’t whisk away muscle pain on the spot, but it may tame soreness over time. In some studies, people with muscle aches from exercise who took ginger had less pain the next day than those who didn’t.
Some research suggests ginger may have anti-diabetic properties.
Certain chemical compounds in fresh ginger help your body ward off germs. They’re especially good at halting growth of bacteria like E.coli and shigella, and they may also keep viruses like RSV at bay.
Ginger’s antibacterial power may also brighten your smile. Active compounds in ginger called gingerols keep oral bacteria from growing. These bacteria are the same ones that can cause periodontal disease, a serious gum infection.
Ginger helps if you’re trying to ease a queasy stomach, especially during pregnancy. It may work by breaking up and getting rid of built-up gas in your intestines. It might also help settle seasickness or nausea caused by chemotherapy.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.