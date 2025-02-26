8 health benefits of flax seeds (Alsi)

Feb 26, 2025, 04:47 PM IST
Flaxseeds can be very beneficial for your skin, hair, and body health so here are some amazing benefits of the same.
Flaxseeds are rich in both soluble and insoluble fiber, which can improve bowel movements and help maintain digestive health. Soluble fiber softens stool, making it easier to pass through the digestive tract, while insoluble fiber adds bulk to stool, promoting quicker waste passage through the gut.
Flaxseeds contain omega-3 fatty acids, which can help reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. These fatty acids can lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, particularly when consumed regularly.
The soluble fiber in flaxseeds, known as mucilage, forms a gel-like consistency when combined with water. This slows down the digestive process, keeping you feeling full for longer periods and potentially aiding in weight management.
Flaxseeds may help reduce blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity, which can be beneficial for people with pre-diabetes or type 2 diabetes.
Flaxseeds contain lignans, which have antioxidant and plant estrogen qualities. Some studies suggest that flaxseeds may help reduce the risk of certain cancers, such as breast, prostate, and colorectal cancer.
Flaxseeds can help reduce inflammation in the body, which is linked to various chronic diseases.
Flaxseeds can help alleviate menopausal symptoms, such as hot flashes, by providing plant estrogens and other beneficial compounds.
Flaxseeds are a good source of several nutrients, including thiamin (vitamin B1), magnesium, selenium, and iron. These nutrients play important roles in energy production, nerve and muscle function, immune function, and the formation of red blood cells.
