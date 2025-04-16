8 health benefits of eating nuts everyday

Apr 16, 2025, 01:50 PM IST
Here is a list of eight health benefits of eating nuts every day that you should know about.
Nuts can help lower LDL ("bad") cholesterol and triglycerides, reduce inflammation, and improve artery health, ultimately lowering the risk of heart disease and stroke.
Nuts can aid in weight loss or maintenance by providing a feeling of fullness due to their high fiber and protein content, potentially reducing overall calorie intake.
Nuts are packed with antioxidants, which protect the body from damage caused by free radicals and may help reduce the risk of chronic diseases.
Nuts can support cognitive function, improve memory, and enhance overall brain health due to their content of fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals.
Some nuts, like almonds and pistachios, can help regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity, potentially benefiting individuals with type 2 diabetes or metabolic syndrome.
The high fiber content in nuts promotes healthy digestion and can help prevent constipation.
Nuts provide a good source of plant-based protein, which is essential for various bodily functions.
Nuts contain calcium, magnesium, and other minerals that support bone health and may help prevent osteoporosis.