Feb 28, 2025, 02:52 PM IST
8 health benefits of eating kiwi
Shivani Tiwari
Kiwi is a nutritional powerhouse that offers a wide array of health benefits, making it a valuable addition to any diet.
Boosts Immune System: High vitamin C content strengthens the immune system, protecting against infections.
Enhances Heart Health: Potassium helps regulate blood pressure, while antioxidants protect against heart disease.
Promotes Skin Health: Vitamin C and E supports collagen production, keeping skin firm and youthful.
Supports Vision Health: Lutein and zeaxanthin protect the eyes from age-related macular degeneration.
Reduces Inflammation: Antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds help reduce inflammation in the body.
Aids in Weight Management: Low in calories and high in fibre, kiwi helps control appetite.
Supports Bone Health: Vitamin K and other nutrients contribute to bone strength and density.
Aids in Detoxification: The fibre in kiwi helps eliminate toxins from the digestive system.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.
Next:
7 skincare tips for changing season
Click To More..