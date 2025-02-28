Feb 28, 2025, 02:52 PM IST

8 health benefits of eating kiwi

 Kiwi is a nutritional powerhouse that offers a wide array of health benefits, making it a valuable addition to any diet.

 Boosts Immune System: High vitamin C content strengthens the immune system, protecting against infections.

 Enhances Heart Health: Potassium helps regulate blood pressure, while antioxidants protect against heart disease.

 Promotes Skin Health: Vitamin C and E supports collagen production, keeping skin firm and youthful.

Supports Vision Health: Lutein and zeaxanthin protect the eyes from age-related macular degeneration.

 Reduces Inflammation: Antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds help reduce inflammation in the body.

Aids in Weight Management: Low in calories and high in fibre, kiwi helps control appetite.

Supports Bone Health: Vitamin K and other nutrients contribute to bone strength and density.

Aids in Detoxification: The fibre in kiwi helps eliminate toxins from the digestive system.

