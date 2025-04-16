8 health benefits of eating fennel seeds (Saunf) daily

Apr 16, 2025, 03:34 PM IST
Here is a list of eight health benefits of eating fennel seeds (saunf) daily that you should know about.
Fennel seeds are a traditional digestive aid, helping to relieve bloating, gas, and indigestion by stimulating digestive juices and enzymes.
Some studies suggest that fennel seeds may help reduce appetite and overeating, potentially aiding in weight loss.
Fennel has been shown to be effective in reducing menstrual discomfort and pain, potentially by influencing hormones like oxytocin and prostaglandin.
Fennel seeds are a good source of antioxidants and vitamin C, which contribute to a stronger immune system.
The fragrant oils in fennel seeds freshen breath and reduce bad breath by stimulating saliva production and eliminating bacteria.
Fennel seeds are rich in potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure and may reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
Fennel seeds contain antioxidants and minerals like zinc, calcium, and selenium, which may help prevent acne, balance hormones, and promote a healthy glow.
Fennel seeds contain calcium, phosphorus, and other minerals that are essential for building and maintaining strong bones.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.