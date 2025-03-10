8 health benefits of dry figs (Anjeer)

Mar 10, 2025, 03:06 PM IST
From promoting digestive health to maintaining blood sugar level here are some health benefits of dry fig (Anjeer) that you should know about.
Figs contain nutrients and beneficial compounds that can support digestive health. Evidence suggests that the fiber content in figs encourages regular bowel movements, while the prebiotics help feed the healthy bacteria naturally found in the gut.
Some initial research suggests that figs may promote heart health by improving high blood pressure (hypertension) and cholesterol levels. One animal study showed that fig extract consumption helped lower blood pressure.
Though fruit is generally known for having a high natural sugar content, some evidence suggests that eating dried fruits, like figs, could improve blood sugar levels.
Some initial findings show that figs' antioxidants work toward stopping cancer cells from growing and spreading. Studies have been performed in animals and in the laboratory. Human clinical trials are needed to confirm this potential connection between figs and cancer risk reduction.
Figs, with their high iron content, may help maintain healthy strands. In some people, not getting enough iron can result in hair loss.In addition, fig fruit extract seems to support healthy skin in a few ways. The antioxidant properties found in figs may improve the appearance of wrinkles and reduce collagen breakdown in the skin.
As a source of calcium and potassium, figs could be a solid food option to promote strong bones and prevent osteoporosis (a bone-weakening disease).
Thanks to anti-inflammatory and antioxidant nutrients, figs may be able to combat inflammation-causing compounds known as cytokines. Evidence shows cytokines trigger inflammation and speed up damage in the body, potentially promoting the development of autoimmune conditions.
Figs contains compounds that may help alleviate symptoms of asthma and other respiratory conditions.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.