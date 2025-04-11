8 health benefits of drinking shikanji daily

Apr 11, 2025, 03:32 PM IST
Here are some surprising benefits of drinking shikanji daily that you should know about.
Shikanji aids digestion by stimulating the production of digestive enzymes and promoting better nutrient absorption. The spices in shikanji can also help alleviate bloating and heartburn.
Shikanji is a refreshing and hydrating drink, especially during hot weather. It helps replenish electrolytes lost through sweating.
Shikanji, being a good source of vitamin C, strengthens the immune system and helps fight off infections.
The pectin in lemons and the feeling of fullness it provides can aid in weight loss.
The antioxidants and vitamin C in shikanji help protect skin from damage, promote collagen production, and can improve complexion.
Shikanji is a refreshing and cooling drink, making it ideal for hot weather.
The spices and lemon juice in shikanji provide antioxidants that protect the body from damage caused by free radicals.
Shikanji can provide a quick energy boost, especially when combined with honey.