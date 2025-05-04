May 4, 2025, 08:51 AM IST

8 health benefits of drinking coffee

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight health benefits of drinking coffee that you should know about.

Coffee's caffeine content stimulates the central nervous system, leading to increased alertness, improved focus, and enhanced cognitive function.

Improved Mental Alertness and Performance

Caffeine can improve physical performance during exercise by reducing perceived exertion and increasing endurance.

Boosted Physical Performance

Studies suggest that regular coffee consumption may be associated with a reduced risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Lower Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

Research indicates that coffee consumption may be linked to a lower risk of developing Parkinson's disease.

Potential Protection Against Parkinson's Disease

Coffee may help protect against liver damage and improve liver function.

Liver Health Support

Caffeine can increase serotonin and dopamine levels in the brain, which are associated with improved mood.

Improved Mood and Potential Reduction in Depression Risk

Some studies suggest that coffee consumption may be associated with a lower risk of certain cancers, including liver cancer, colon cancer, and breast cancer.

Reduced Risk of Certain Cancers

Coffee may help with weight management by boosting metabolism and reducing fat storage.

Potential for Weight Management

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

Next: 8 benefits of eating cow ghee every day