8 health benefits of drinking beetroot juice everyday

Mar 18, 2025, 03:33 PM IST
Here are some amazing benefits of beetroot juice that you should know about.
Beetroot is one of the vegetables which are potent in antioxidants. This means they help the body combat the damaging effects of a process called oxidation.
Betacyanin, the powerful plant pigment that gives beetroot its rich colour, is also thought to help suppress the development of some types of cancer, including bladder cancer. Beetroot contains other potential cancer-fighting compounds including ferric acid, ruin and kaempferol.
Some research suggests that betalains, the family of natural colour pigments that betacyanin belongs to, may help reduce the symptoms and markers of inflammation. This includes potentially relieving discomfort of inflamed joints, such as knees.
Beetroot is naturally rich in compounds called nitrates, and it's these that make beetroot so heart-friendly. This is because nitrates help to improve blood flow by relaxing the blood vessels, which potentially lowers blood pressure.
Beetroot juice helps improve exercise performance and increase energy level.
Beetroots are rich in fibre which, as well as supporting bowel function, helps promote a healthy environment in the gut. Alongside the fibre, betawains help increase the production of short chain fatty acids by the beneficial bacteria that reside in the gut.
After the menopause, blood pressure and heart disease risk increase. Dietary changes such as the inclusion of nitrate-rich vegetables appear to be a useful strategy to help keep arteries flexible and in turn manage blood pressure.
Beetroots are one of the richest vegetable sources of glutamine, an amino acid essential to the maintenance of our gut lining. It is thought that glutamine may play a role in protecting the gut lining from injury and stress.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.