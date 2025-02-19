8 health benefits of dates (Khajoor)

Feb 19, 2025, 01:55 PM IST
Dates are an excellent source of essential nutrients. They are particularly high in fibre, with about 7 gm per 100 gms serving, which is beneficial for digestive health and blood sugar control.
Dates are a natural energy booster, thanks to their high carbohydrate and natural sugar content. They provide a quick and sustained energy release, making them a popular choice among athletes and individuals with active lifestyles.
The high fibre content in dates plays a crucial role in promoting digestive health. Dates contain both soluble and insoluble fibre, which aids in healthy digestion and reduces the risk of colorectal cancer.
Dates are a rich source of various antioxidants, including flavonoids, carotenoids, and phenolic acids. These antioxidants protect cells from damage caused by free radicals, reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, and cancer.
Dates offer several benefits for heart health. The soluble fibre in dates binds with low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, preventing its absorption into the bloodstream and reducing the risk of heart disease.
Dates can be beneficial for individuals with diabetes or those trying to manage their blood sugar levels. The fibre content in dates slows down digestion, preventing a rapid increase in blood sugar levels after consumption.
Dates are a good source of several minerals essential for maintaining strong and healthy bones. They contain potassium, magnesium, and manganese, which contribute to bone density and overall skeletal health.
Dates can be a helpful addition to a weight management plan due to their high fibre content. The fibre in dates promotes a feeling of fullness, reducing overall calorie intake and aiding in weight control.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.