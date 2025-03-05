8 health benefits of chia seeds

Mar 5, 2025, 11:21 AM IST
Here are eight benefits of chia seeds that you should be aware of.
Chia seeds are a great plant-based source of omega-3 fatty acids, vital for promoting heart health. Omega-3s help reduce inflammation in the body, lower blood pressure, and decrease the risk of heart disease.
Chia seeds are particularly known for their impressive fibre content. With nearly 11 grams of dietary fibre in just one ounce, they provide around one-third of the recommended daily intake.
If you’re aiming for weight loss, adding chia seeds to your diet can be highly beneficial. The combination of fibre, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids in chia seeds helps to keep you feeling satisfied, reducing the likelihood of overeating.
Chia seeds have been shown to support blood sugar control, making them an excellent choice for people with diabetes or those at risk of developing the condition. The fibre in chia seeds slows the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream, preventing spikes in blood sugar levels.
In addition to being rich in omega-3 fatty acids, chia seeds also contain other nutrients that support heart health, including magnesium, calcium, and potassium. These minerals help regulate blood pressure and maintain healthy cholesterol levels.
Chia seeds are loaded with antioxidants, which help protect your body from harmful free radicals. Free radicals are unstable molecules that can harm your cells, accelerating the ageing process and potentially leading to chronic diseases, including cancer.
Chia seeds are a good source of several nutrients that are essential for maintaining strong and healthy bones, including calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium. In fact, just one ounce of chia seeds contains about 18% of the recommended daily intake of calcium.
The antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids found in chia seeds also play a role in supporting healthy skin. Antioxidants help combat the signs of ageing by protecting your skin from damage caused by environmental factors like UV rays and pollution.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.