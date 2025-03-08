8 health benefits of cardamom

Mar 8, 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Here are some health benefits of cardamom that you should be aware of.
Cardamom seeds contain a large amount of volatile oils and have been used medicinally as a digestive aid for years. These volatile oils relieve excess gas, while improving digestive function and provide natural support to the intestine – easing bloating.
Chewing cardamom seeds is an ancient method for freshening breath. Seeds contain an oil called cineole, which is known for its antimicrobial properties. Cineole kills the unhealthy bacteria present on the palate and tongue, promoting oral health.
Cardamom powder may lower blood sugar. Cardamom is a rich source of manganese, which may play a role in managing blood sugar levels.
Cardamom contains antioxidants, which have been linked to lower blood pressure. It is also known to act as a diuretic further helping to reduce blood pressure.
Cardamom might be useful in managing bronchitis and associated symptoms due to its expectorant, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It helps loosen mucus and congestion from the lungs to give relief in bronchitis.
It's a warming, stimulant spice that improves circulation and acts as a diaphoretic (makes you sweat), moving heat out to the periphery of the body. The essential oil can be used in massage to boost circulation.
Similarly to the effects of cardamom on blood sugars, supplementation has been shown to have a protective effect on serum lipids, glycemic indices and blood pressure in overweight and obsessive pre-diabetic women.
The extracted volatile oils from cardamom may have a positive influence on gastric ulcers. It is also found to offer protection against Helicobacter pylori, the bacterium linked to stomach ulcers.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.