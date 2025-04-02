Apr 2, 2025, 03:30 PM IST

8 health benefits of blueberries

Monica Singh

Here are some amazing health benefits of blueberries you should know about.

Blueberries may help lower blood pressure, reduce inflammation, and improve cholesterol levels, potentially reducing the risk of heart disease. 

Heart Health

The antioxidants in blueberries, particularly anthocyanins, may protect the brain from stress and improve memory and focus. 

Brain Function

Blueberries are high in fibre and lower in sugar than other fruits, which can help regulate blood sugar levels. 

Blood Sugar Regulation

The fibre in blueberries promotes healthy digestion and may help reduce gastrointestinal symptoms. 

Digestive Health

Blueberries are rich in vitamins C and K, which boost immunity and aid the body in battling inflammation and infections. 

Immune Support

Blueberries contain vitamin A, vitamin C, and antioxidants, all of which help maintain good vision and eye health. 

Eye Health

Blueberries can help provide your skin the tools it needs to rejuvenate, with improved heart health and circulation, which helps deliver important nutrients and oxygen to the skin. 

Skin Health

Blueberries are one of the best natural sources of antioxidants, helping to neutralise free radicals and protect against cell damage. 

Antioxidant Powerhouse

Next: 8 animals that make their own food