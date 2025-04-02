8 health benefits of blueberries

Apr 2, 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Here are some amazing health benefits of blueberries you should know about.
Blueberries may help lower blood pressure, reduce inflammation, and improve cholesterol levels, potentially reducing the risk of heart disease.
The antioxidants in blueberries, particularly anthocyanins, may protect the brain from stress and improve memory and focus.
Blueberries are high in fibre and lower in sugar than other fruits, which can help regulate blood sugar levels.
The fibre in blueberries promotes healthy digestion and may help reduce gastrointestinal symptoms.
Blueberries are rich in vitamins C and K, which boost immunity and aid the body in battling inflammation and infections.
Blueberries contain vitamin A, vitamin C, and antioxidants, all of which help maintain good vision and eye health.
Blueberries can help provide your skin the tools it needs to rejuvenate, with improved heart health and circulation, which helps deliver important nutrients and oxygen to the skin.
Blueberries are one of the best natural sources of antioxidants, helping to neutralise free radicals and protect against cell damage.