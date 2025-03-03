8 health benefits of black coffee

Mar 3, 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Are you also a coffee lover here are some amazing health benefits of the same.
May reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.
Recent studies found that coffee drinkers are less likely to die from some of the leading causes of death in women: coronary heart disease, stroke, diabetes and kidney disease.
That’s the theory behind studies that found that people who drink more coffee are less likely to get type 2 diabetes.
Drinking one to two cups of coffee a day may help ward off heart failure, when a weakened heart has difficulty pumping enough blood to the body.
Caffeine is not only linked to a lower chance of developing Parkinson’s disease, but it may also help those with the condition better control their movements.
Both regular and decaf coffee seem to have a protective effect on your liver. Research shows that coffee drinkers are more likely to have liver enzyme levels within a healthy range than people who don’t drink coffee.
Dark roast coffee decreases breakage in DNA strands, which occur naturally but can lead to cancer or tumors if not repaired by your cells.
For women, drinking at least one cup of coffee a day is associated with lowered stroke risk, which is the fourth leading cause of death in women.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.