8 health benefits of apple cider vinegar

Feb 24, 2025, 01:37 PM IST
Here are some amazing health benefits of apple cider vinegar that you probably don't know about.
Apple cider vinegar's antimicrobial properties make it an effective natural remedy for sore throats. When diluted with water, it can alleviate inflammation and the discomfort of a sore throat. The acetic acid in ACV may also help kill off harmful bacteria, contributing to a quicker recovery.
Apple cider vinegar, or ACV, has acetic acid that stimulates the production of digestive juices and aids in the breakdown of food. Additionally, the pectin in ACV may help soothe the digestive tract, reducing issues such as bloating, gas, and constipation.
Some research suggests that ACV may possess anti-cancer properties. The acetic acid & polyphenols present in ACV can inhibit the growth of specific cancer cells, particularly those related to breast and colon cancer. However, more extensive studies are needed to fully understand these benefits' extend.
Apple cider vinegar effectively regulates blood sugar levels, particularly in individuals with type 2 diabetes. The acetic acid in ACV may help slow the absorption of carbohydrates, leading to a gradual elevation in blood sugar levels after meals.
The antimicrobial properties of ACV make it a natural preservative. It can increase the shelf life of various food items. Its acidic nature inhibits the multiplication of harmful bacteria, mould, and yeast, making it a valuable addition to the kitchen.
The human body functions optimally when it maintains a slightly alkaline pH level. Although acidic, ACV can help balance the body's pH levels. It is because the acetic acid in apple cider vinegar is metabolised in a way that produces an alkaline effect, helping to neutralise excess acidity.
ACV is recognised for its ability to improve skin health. Its antimicrobial & anti-inflammatory properties can help address various skin concerns, such as acne, eczema, and age spots. When applied topically, ACV can also help restore the skin's natural pH balance, leading to a healthier, more radiant complexion.
The acidic characteristics of apple cider vinegar may seem counterintuitive, but it can help alleviate the symptoms of acid reflux. By improving the production of stomach acid, ACV can aid in properly digesting food, reducing the likelihood of acid reflux episodes.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.