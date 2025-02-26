Feb 26, 2025, 03:03 PM IST
8 fruits you should eat in limited quantity
Mangoes are delicious and packed with nutrients, but they are high in natural sugars. Consuming too many mangoes can lead to a spike in blood sugar levels.
Grapes, especially green, red, and black varieties, are rich in antioxidants. Enjoy them in moderation to avoid unwanted sugar intake.
Dried fruits like dates, raisins, and figs are concentrated sources of sugar and calories. While they offer some nutrients.
Cherries are a great source of antioxidants, but they can also be high in sugar. Enjoy them in moderation, especially if you have concerns about blood sugar levels.
Pineapple is a refreshing fruit, but it contains an enzyme called bromelain, which can irritate the digestive tract in some people.
Kiwi is a nutrient-rich fruit, but it can be acidic and may irritate the digestive system of some individuals.
avocados are a healthy source of fats, they are also high in calories.
Lychees are a delicious fruit, but they can be high in sugar. Enjoy them in moderation to avoid a sugar rush.
Disclaimer: This article provides generic information only and is not DNA's opinion.
