8 foods to increase libido

Feb 21, 2025, 12:06 PM IST
Cucumbers are loaded with vitamin C and manganese which both play a role in supporting sexual health, elevating energy and increasing libido. Vitamin C specifically improves blood flow which can help erectile function.
Bromelain, an enzyme found in pineapple, triggers testosterone production which can elevate a man’s sex drive. High levels of vitamin C and thiamine in pineapple provide a surge of energy to the body too, thus increasing sexual stamina.
Pumped up with vitamin A and vitamin C, peaches provide the necessary energy to sustain sexual activity. Vitamin C is also known to increase sperm count. Some find a peach’s suggestive shape pretty sensual too.
Aside from being a popular innuendo emoji, eggplants are loaded with potassium, vitamin B6, and manganese which are all considered essential to sexual health. Vitamin B6 helps regulate sex hormone levels providing a performance boost.
Citrulline, an amino acid in juicy sweet watermelon, relaxes and dilates blood vessels which increases blood flow and helps stimulate sexual arousal — similar to male enhancement drugs.
Nitric oxide found in arugula increases blood flow, which can lead to elevated sexual desire.
If you have heard anything about pomegranates, you probably know they are packed with antioxidants. Which is a good thing in life and in the bedroom! Antioxidants help you feel good and look good by decreasing inflammation—also leading to increased blood flow throughout the body, including erogenous zones.
You may be wondering how this can be, garlic a turn-on? Allicin, a compound in garlic, can actually increase libido. However garlic breath can kill the mood, so be sure to pop a mint after eating garlicky foods.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.