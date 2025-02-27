8 foods to improve brain health

Feb 27, 2025, 04:27 PM IST
Oily fish are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, which makes them one of the good foods for memory. About 60% of your brain is made of fat, and 50% of your brain fat comprises omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3s play a major role in building the brain and nerve cells and are known for improving memory and learning.
Antioxidant-rich berries such as strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and mulberries reduce oxidative stress. Study reveals that the antioxidants present in berries can help improve communication between brain cell and boost learning and memory by increasing the brain’s plasticity (ability to re-wire itself or form new connections).
Higher levels of blood sugar are linked to lower levels of brain activity. Unlike refined carbohydrates, whole grains have a low glycemic index (the rate at which specific foods release sugar into the bloodstream). Thus, they break down slowly in your body and release sugar gradually, allowing your brain to function more effectively.
Kale, spinach, lettuce, broccoli- there is an endless number of leafy greens that make for great food for the brain. These contain essential antioxidants, nutrients, and vitamins that support better brain health and slow down cognitive decline.
Just like oily fish, nuts and seeds also contain high levels of omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, making them one of the best foods for the brain. They are also a rich source of Vitamin E, known to protect the brain from oxidative stress in old age.
Known for evoking instant alertness, the caffeine in coffee can help boost your brain’s overall functioning. It is also a rich source of antioxidants that promotes better brain health as you grow older.
Rich in Vitamin C, a single medium-sized orange is all you need to improve your cognitive abilities and boost your brain health. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that protects your brain cells from age-related damage. It also helps prevent mental disorders such as depression, anxiety, and schizophrenia.
This succulent fruit comes loaded with healthy unsaturated fat that reduces blood pressure and consequently prevents cognitive decline. Avocados offer several benefits for all organs, including the brain, which makes them the best brain food for all age groups.
