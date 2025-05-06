May 6, 2025, 03:23 PM IST
Here is a list of eight foods that can help you balance uric acid levels in the body naturally.
Cherries, particularly tart cherries, are rich in antioxidants and anthocyanins, which can help reduce inflammation and lower uric acid levels.
Lemons, oranges, grapefruits, and other citrus fruits are high in vitamin C, which helps break down uric acid and promote its excretion.
Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are packed with antioxidants and vitamin C, contributing to overall health and potentially lowering uric acid.
Green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are nutrient-rich and low in purines, making them a good choice for managing uric acid levels.
Vegetables like carrots, cucumbers, and bell peppers are high in fiber, which can help absorb uric acid in the bloodstream and promote its elimination.
Low-fat and fat-free dairy products can help the body excrete uric acid due to their high protein and low purine content.
Choosing whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and oats instead of refined grains can help lower uric acid levels.
Lean proteins like chicken and fish are lower in purines compared to red meat and organ meats, making them a better choice for individuals with high uric acid.