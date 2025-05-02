8 foods to avoid if you have PCOS or PCOD

May 2, 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Here is a list of eight foods that you should avoid if you have PCOS or PCOD.
These cause rapid spikes in blood sugar and insulin, which can worsen insulin resistance, a common issue in PCOD. Examples include white bread, pastries, and sugary snacks.
High sugar intake can lead to blood sugar fluctuations and weight gain, both detrimental to PCOS management.
Often high in unhealthy fats and additives, processed foods contribute to inflammation and can negatively impact hormone balance.
Excess dairy, particularly full-fat, can raise insulin levels and exacerbate insulin resistance.
Oils high in omega-6 fatty acids (like vegetable oils) can contribute to inflammation, while oils rich in omega-3s can be beneficial.
Excessive red meat consumption can potentially lower progesterone levels, while processed meats are high in unhealthy fats and additives.
While moderate caffeine may be okay, excessive intake can disrupt hormone balance.
Alcohol can disrupt hormone balance, affect metabolism, and worsen sleep patterns.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.