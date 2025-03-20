Mar 20, 2025, 10:52 AM IST
Here is a look at the foods that can help you achieve healthy digestive system and also will give you relief from constipation and bloating.
The evidence of ginger’s health-promoting qualities starts as far back as 400 BCE. Modern research supports the use of ginger for some digestive problems. Studies show that ginger can speed up stomach emptying, which can help reduce indigestion and nausea.
Fibre can benefit digestion by preventing constipation and promoting healthy bowel movements in other ways. It also serves as food for the “good” bugs in your gut microbiome.
Fermented foods have additional microbes, like bacteria or yeast. Some examples include kefir, kombucha, sauerkraut, and kimchi. Many fermented foods are probiotic. This means they can benefit your microbiome and your overall health. The fermentation process can also make some foods easier to digest.
Whole grains are rich in fibre, which feeds your “good” gut bugs and keeps your digestive tract making stools that are soft, bulky, and easy to pass.
Peppermint is an antispasmodic agent. This means that it relaxes the gut wall and helps calm digestion. Studies have shown that peppermint oil may help relieve gut symptoms, such as bloating and abdominal pain.
Dried beans and peas are high in soluble fibre. This type of fibre slows digestion and supports healthy bacteria in the intestines. It also helps relieve the constipation associated with irritable bowel syndrome. To avoid gas and discomfort, add beans to your diet gradually.
Yogurt and its drinkable cousin, kefir, contain helpful bacteria called probiotics. When consumed regularly, probiotics keep the digestive tract healthy and promote regularity.
Bananas contain substances called prebiotics. Think of prebiotics as the food that helps the good bacteria in your digestive tract thrive. Inulin and fructo-oligosaccharide are two prebiotic compounds.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.