May 10, 2025

8 foods that help reduce the risk of thyroid

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight foods that can help you with reducing the risk of thyroid.

Fish, particularly salmon and cod, are excellent sources of selenium and omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties and can support thyroid health.

Fish

Berries like blueberries and strawberries are packed with antioxidants that can help protect the thyroid gland from damage.

Berries

Eggs contain iodine, which is crucial for thyroid hormone production.

Eggs

Dairy products like milk and yogurt can contribute to thyroid health, especially those fortified with iodine.

Dairy

Brazil nuts are an excellent source of selenium, an essential mineral for thyroid hormone metabolism.

Brazil nuts

Spinach and other leafy greens are rich in magnesium, which plays a role in thyroid function.

Leafy greens

Whole grains like quinoa and brown rice provide fiber and nutrients that support overall health, including thyroid function.

Whole grains

While some cruciferous vegetables (like broccoli and cauliflower) can interfere with iodine absorption, they also contain antioxidants and other nutrients that may be beneficial for thyroid health.

Cruciferous vegetables

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

