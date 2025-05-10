8 foods that help reduce the risk of thyroid

May 10, 2025, 11:04 AM IST
Here is a list of eight foods that can help you with reducing the risk of thyroid.
Fish, particularly salmon and cod, are excellent sources of selenium and omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties and can support thyroid health.
Berries like blueberries and strawberries are packed with antioxidants that can help protect the thyroid gland from damage.
Eggs contain iodine, which is crucial for thyroid hormone production.
Dairy products like milk and yogurt can contribute to thyroid health, especially those fortified with iodine.
Brazil nuts are an excellent source of selenium, an essential mineral for thyroid hormone metabolism.
Spinach and other leafy greens are rich in magnesium, which plays a role in thyroid function.
Whole grains like quinoa and brown rice provide fiber and nutrients that support overall health, including thyroid function.
While some cruciferous vegetables (like broccoli and cauliflower) can interfere with iodine absorption, they also contain antioxidants and other nutrients that may be beneficial for thyroid health.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.