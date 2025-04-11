Apr 11, 2025, 01:37 PM IST

8 foods that help control cholesterol levels

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight food items that can help you maintain cholesterol level.

A great source of omega-3 fatty acids, which can help reduce triglycerides and lower LDL cholesterol, and even boost "good" cholesterol (HDL) levels.

Salmon

These nuts are packed with omega-3s, as well as healthy fats and antioxidants, which can help improve blood cholesterol levels. 

Walnuts

Avocados are a rich source of monounsaturated fats, which can help lower LDL cholesterol and raise HDL cholesterol levels. 

Avocado

Legumes like beans and lentils are excellent sources of fiber, which can help reduce LDL cholesterol and improve overall cholesterol levels. 

Beans

Oats contain beta-glucan, a type of soluble fiber that can help lower LDL cholesterol by blocking its absorption into the bloodstream. 

Oats

Berries are packed with antioxidants and fiber, which can help improve heart health and reduce LDL cholesterol levels. 

Berries

Choosing whole grains like brown rice or whole wheat bread over refined grains can help increase fiber intake, which is beneficial for cholesterol management.

Whole Grains

Leafy greens like kale, spinach, and collard greens are great sources of fiber and nutrients that can contribute to heart health and lower LDL cholesterol levels. 

Leafy Greens

Next: 8 animals that make their own food