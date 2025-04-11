Apr 11, 2025, 01:37 PM IST
Here is a list of eight food items that can help you maintain cholesterol level.
A great source of omega-3 fatty acids, which can help reduce triglycerides and lower LDL cholesterol, and even boost "good" cholesterol (HDL) levels.
These nuts are packed with omega-3s, as well as healthy fats and antioxidants, which can help improve blood cholesterol levels.
Avocados are a rich source of monounsaturated fats, which can help lower LDL cholesterol and raise HDL cholesterol levels.
Legumes like beans and lentils are excellent sources of fiber, which can help reduce LDL cholesterol and improve overall cholesterol levels.
Oats contain beta-glucan, a type of soluble fiber that can help lower LDL cholesterol by blocking its absorption into the bloodstream.
Berries are packed with antioxidants and fiber, which can help improve heart health and reduce LDL cholesterol levels.
Choosing whole grains like brown rice or whole wheat bread over refined grains can help increase fiber intake, which is beneficial for cholesterol management.
Leafy greens like kale, spinach, and collard greens are great sources of fiber and nutrients that can contribute to heart health and lower LDL cholesterol levels.