Apr 14, 2025, 04:49 PM IST

8 foods that help boost testosterone naturally

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight foods that can help you boost testosterone level naturally.

Almonds are a good source of protein, which is essential for testosterone synthesis. 

Almonds

Garlic contains allicin, a compound that may help lower cortisol levels, potentially allowing testosterone to work more effectively. 

Garlic 

Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and may help improve testosterone levels. 

Ginger

Fenugreek seeds have been associated with increased testosterone levels. 

Fenugreek Seeds

Spinach is a good source of magnesium, which is linked to increased testosterone levels. 

Spinach 

Pomegranates are rich in magnesium and may help stimulate blood circulation, which can support testosterone levels. 

Pomegranates

Avocados contain boron, which is known to increase testosterone levels. 

Avocados

Egg yolks are rich in healthy fats, protein, and selenium, which may boost testosterone levels. 

Eggs

