8 foods that help boost testosterone naturally

Apr 14, 2025, 04:49 PM IST
Here is a list of eight foods that can help you boost testosterone level naturally.
Almonds are a good source of protein, which is essential for testosterone synthesis.
Garlic contains allicin, a compound that may help lower cortisol levels, potentially allowing testosterone to work more effectively.
Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and may help improve testosterone levels.
Fenugreek seeds have been associated with increased testosterone levels.
Spinach is a good source of magnesium, which is linked to increased testosterone levels.
Pomegranates are rich in magnesium and may help stimulate blood circulation, which can support testosterone levels.
Avocados contain boron, which is known to increase testosterone levels.
Egg yolks are rich in healthy fats, protein, and selenium, which may boost testosterone levels.