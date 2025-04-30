8 foods that are good for liver health

Apr 30, 2025, 11:42 AM IST
Here is a list of eight foods that can be beneficial for liver health and can also help in detoxification.
Spinach, kale, and arugula are rich in chlorophyll, which helps cleanse the liver.
Broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and cauliflower contain compounds that support liver detoxification.
Salmon, mackerel, and herring are good sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which reduce inflammation and may help prevent fatty liver disease.
Almonds and walnuts contain vitamin E and healthy fats, which can protect the liver from damage.
Blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are packed with antioxidants that help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the liver.
This healthy fat can help reduce inflammation and improve liver function.
Contains compounds that help activate liver enzymes responsible for removing toxins.
Contains curcumin, an antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties that may help protect the liver.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.