Apr 30, 2025, 11:42 AM IST

8 foods that are good for liver health

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight foods that can be beneficial for liver health and can also help in detoxification.

Spinach, kale, and arugula are rich in chlorophyll, which helps cleanse the liver.

Leafy Greens

Broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and cauliflower contain compounds that support liver detoxification.

Cruciferous Vegetables

Salmon, mackerel, and herring are good sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which reduce inflammation and may help prevent fatty liver disease.

Fatty Fish

Almonds and walnuts contain vitamin E and healthy fats, which can protect the liver from damage.

Nuts

Blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are packed with antioxidants that help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the liver.

Berries

This healthy fat can help reduce inflammation and improve liver function.

Olive Oil

Contains compounds that help activate liver enzymes responsible for removing toxins.

Garlic

Contains curcumin, an antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties that may help protect the liver.

Turmeric

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

