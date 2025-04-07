8 foods that are good for diabetes control

Apr 7, 2025, 10:01 AM IST
Here are eight food items that one must eat to control diabetes level.
Spinach, kale, and other leafy greens are packed with vitamins, minerals, and fiber, contributing to overall health and helping with blood sugar control.
Salmon, tuna, mackerel, and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for heart health, a major concern for people with diabetes.
Kidney, pinto, black, and navy beans are excellent sources of plant-based protein and fiber, aiding in blood sugar management and promoting satiety.
Choose whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and oats instead of refined grains, as they are digested slower, preventing blood sugar spikes.
Include broccoli, cauliflower, bell peppers, and other non-starchy vegetables, which are low in carbohydrates and high in nutrients.
Opt for lean proteins like chicken, turkey, fish, eggs, and tofu, which are essential for building and repairing tissues and can help stabilize blood sugar levels.
Include fruits like berries, apples, and peaches, which are good sources of vitamins and fiber, but be mindful of portion sizes to avoid excessive sugar intake.
Incorporate nuts like almonds, walnuts, and pecans, which provide healthy fats, protein, and fiber, contributing to satiety and blood sugar control.