Want long and luscious hair here are eight foods that can help you achieve them.
Rich in beta carotene, which your body converts into vitamin A. Vitamin A helps protect against dry, dull hair and encourages the production of sebum, an oily fluid that keeps hair from drying out.
High in protein, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B, selenium, and vitamin D. These nutrients help promote strong and healthy hair. Examples include salmon, mackerel, and sardines.
Excellent sources of protein, biotin, zinc, selenium, and other hair-healthy nutrients. Protein is essential for hair growth, and biotin is known to strengthen hair.
Loaded with iron, folate, and vitamins A and C, which are important for hair growth. Vitamin A helps the scalp produce sebum, while iron is crucial for preventing hair loss.
Rich in vitamins E, zinc, and selenium. These nutrients support hair growth and can help prevent hair loss. Examples include almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, and flaxseeds.
High in vitamin C, which has strong antioxidant properties. Vitamin C helps protect hair follicles from damage and aids in the production of collagen, which strengthens hair.
Contains vitamins A, B, C, E, K, and folic acid. It acts as a dihydrotestosterone inhibitor, which can combat hair loss and support thicker, longer hair strands.
High in calcium, which is essential for hair growth and health. They also contain casein and whey, which are high-quality protein sources that promote strong hair.
