Mar 23, 2025, 10:30 AM IST
Here are eight foods that can help you achieve faster nail growth and also will make your nails stronger so that they will not broke easily.
Eggs are actually one of the few foods nutritionists look to as a good source of vitamin D. By regulating calcium levels, vitamin D will help your nails (and bones) grow strong. Those sunshine-y yolks also offer biotin and healthy fats, so think twice next time you fry up an egg-white omelette. Finally, eggs are a source of sulphur.
While you can achieve a healthy diet and healthy nails with a plant-based diet. If you're a meat lover, try to focus on leaner options like chicken and turkey. These provide collagen and are high in protein, both of which are crucial to your nail health. If you're looking to the sea (or lake) for your animal protein, salmon is my top pick for healthy nails.
Beans, legumes, tofu, and even some vegetables offer just as much protein as animal sources. Beans specifically contain a great deal of biotin. Biotin, also known as vitamin B7, is often found in popular hair, skin, and nail vitamins.
Vegetables that are orange or yellow in colour tend to contain a higher concentration of beta-carotene. That means it can turn into vitamin A when it enters your body based on your needs. Vitamin A is just one of the vitamins essential for strong, healthy, and accelerated nail growth.
Healthy fats help supply the body with magnesium, which is essential for bone and nail health. If you struggle with brittle nails or nails with ridges, your body might be telling you that you need more fat. Unsaturated fats are actually a huge part of maintaining a healthy diet and, as you now know, healthy nails.
Hydration is the single most important part about keeping the body functioning properly. Whether you're trying to lose weight, gain muscle, or grow healthy nails, you probably aren't drinking enough water.
If you're tired of hearing people nag you to eat your greens, I promise I'll keep it brief. Kale, arugula, watercress, spinach, and collards can supply you with enough iron, folate, and calcium to keep your nails strong.
Berries, especially blueberries and strawberries, are high in antioxidants. Antioxidants rid the body of free radicals, or unstable atoms in the body that can damage healthy cells and cause illness. For the nails, berries supply many vitamins and micronutrients to keep the nails strong and healthy.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.