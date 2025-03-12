8 foods for better heart health

Mar 12, 2025, 05:33 PM IST
Here are eight foods that you can consume as they will keep your heart healthy and fit in long run.
These fish are high in omega-3s–healthy fats that can lower your blood pressure and reduce your risk of heart rhythm disorders. If you’re a vegetarian, try tofu as an alternative.
This oil is rich in antioxidants that help protect your blood vessels. Replace saturated fats, like butter, with olive oil to lower your cholesterol.
A small handful of these nuts daily can lower your cholesterol and protect your heart’s arteries from inflammation. Walnuts are also packed with omega-3s.
This citrus fruit is filled with cholesterol-fighting fibers and potassium to help control or even lower your blood pressure.
Avocados provide a great source of heart healthy fats which lower your cholesterol and reduce your risk of heart disease.
Consuming dark chocolate in moderation can help boost your heart health and lower your risk of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. Pick a dark chocolate that is at least 70% cocoa to get the benefits.
Black beans are filled with antioxidants, folate, and magnesium that can help lower your blood pressure. Don’t forget to rinse canned black beans to remove extra salt.
Dairy not only helps your bones stay strong, but also helps control your blood pressure. Low-fat options help boost calcium intake and minimize fat.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.