Apr 16, 2025, 03:33 PM IST

8 foods for better brain power

Monica Singh

Here is a eight foods that promote better brain power.

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, essential for brain structure and function. Examples include salmon, trout, albacore tuna, herring, and sardines.

Oily Fish

Packed with antioxidants, which can protect against oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain. Blueberries, in particular, have been linked to improved memory and learning.

Berries

Good sources of protein, healthy fats, and omega-3 fatty acids. Walnuts, almonds, and peanuts are examples, as are sunflower and pumpkin seeds. 

Nuts and Seeds

Contains flavonoids, antioxidants, and caffeine, which may improve blood flow to the brain and promote neuron growth.

Dark Chocolate

Provide essential nutrients like vitamin K, folate, and lutein, which are important for brain health. Examples include spinach, kale, collard greens, and broccoli.

Green Leafy Vegetables

Provide sustained energy for the brain, as well as important nutrients. Examples include oats, brown rice, and quinoa.

Whole Grains

Caffeine in coffee can improve alertness, concentration, and mood. It also contains antioxidants that may offer some protection against Alzheimer's disease.

Coffee

A good source of healthy monounsaturated fats, which are beneficial for brain function. They also contain vitamin E, vitamin C, and antioxidants.

Avocados

