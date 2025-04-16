8 foods for better brain power

Apr 16, 2025, 03:33 PM IST
Here is a eight foods that promote better brain power.
Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, essential for brain structure and function. Examples include salmon, trout, albacore tuna, herring, and sardines.
Packed with antioxidants, which can protect against oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain. Blueberries, in particular, have been linked to improved memory and learning.
Good sources of protein, healthy fats, and omega-3 fatty acids. Walnuts, almonds, and peanuts are examples, as are sunflower and pumpkin seeds.
Contains flavonoids, antioxidants, and caffeine, which may improve blood flow to the brain and promote neuron growth.
Provide essential nutrients like vitamin K, folate, and lutein, which are important for brain health. Examples include spinach, kale, collard greens, and broccoli.
Provide sustained energy for the brain, as well as important nutrients. Examples include oats, brown rice, and quinoa.
Caffeine in coffee can improve alertness, concentration, and mood. It also contains antioxidants that may offer some protection against Alzheimer's disease.
A good source of healthy monounsaturated fats, which are beneficial for brain function. They also contain vitamin E, vitamin C, and antioxidants.