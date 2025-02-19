8 food items you should avoid mixing with milk

Feb 19, 2025, 10:47 AM IST
To keep the body healthy, people include nutrient-rich things in their daily diet and milk is an important part of that healthy diet. However, there are certain foods that might not pair well with milk and could potentially lead to digestive discomfort or reduced nutrient absorption. Here is the list of 8 foods that should be avoided with milk for optimal digestion and health.
According to Ayurveda, milk and curd should never be consumed together. Eating curd with milk or curd after milk, both are harmful for health. Due to this, you may also have stomach related problems and your stomach may also get upset.
Milk and citrus fruits are also not consumed together. Consuming citrus fruits and milk together can cause vomiting or stomach ache. If you have to drink milk, then consume milk at least 2 hours after eating fruits.
It is believed that consuming banana with milk is considered a healthy habit, but it's time to put a stop on it. This combination is extremely heavy and can make you feel exhausted as it takes a long time to digest. Thus, it's better to avoid this delicious fruit with milk.
Often, people add jaggery to milk instead of sugar. This is a healthy option, but in Ayurveda, jaggery with milk is said to be harmful for the stomach. There is a possibility of stomach upset due to this.
Fish is considered very beneficial for health, but milk and fish should never be consumed together. Due to this, you may be troubled by digestive problems like food poisoning, stomach pain etc. Apart from this, skin related problems can also occur.
Melon is known to be a fruit rich in water content and milk is a laxative. If these two are combined together, it can lead to gastric issues in the stomach. Thus, this combination should be avoided.
Spices can stimulate acid production in the stomach, which, when combined with milk, might lead to digestive issues for some individuals. Spicy foods like hot curries, peppers, and heavy spices might increase the risk of acid reflux or indigestion when consumed along with milk.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.