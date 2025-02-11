Feb 11, 2025, 07:44 PM IST
8 effective weight loss exercises for beginners
Shivani Tiwari
Here is a list of 8 exercises that caters to beginners, focusing on simplicity, effectiveness, and safety.
Brisk Walking: A low-impact and easily accessible exercise. You can start with brisk walks and gradually increase the duration and intensity.
Low-intensity Cardio: Include activities like jogging, power walking, and aerobics.
Cycling: A fun and effective way to burn calories and tone your lower body.
Swimming: A full-body workout, swimming is gentle on the joints and provides excellent cardiovascular benefits.
Jumping Ropes: Rope jumping will help you burn 1,300 calories per hour.
High-Intensity Interval Training: HIIT involves an intense workout with a short break period.
Strength Training: This can help you lose weight by increasing your metabolism and building muscle.
Stretching: Regular stretching improves flexibility and prevents injuries.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.
