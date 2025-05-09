May 9, 2025, 02:13 PM IST
Here is a list of eight tips that can help you maintain hemoglobin levels.
Include foods like dark chocolate, red meat, eggs, and spirulina in your diet, as they are good sources of iron.
Consume vitamin C-rich foods like citrus fruits and vegetables to enhance iron absorption.
Ensure adequate vitamin B12 intake through animal products or fortified foods, especially for those following a plant-based diet.
Include folate-rich foods like green leafy vegetables and lentils to support hemoglobin production.
Engage in moderate to high-intensity workouts to improve blood circulation and increase hemoglobin production.
Practice stress management techniques like meditation to avoid the negative impact of chronic stress on red blood cell production.
Drink plenty of water throughout the day to support blood flow and circulation.
Consider cooking in iron pots or pans to potentially increase iron content in your food.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.