8 effective home remedies for acidity

Mar 3, 2025, 05:16 PM IST
Here are some simple yet effective home remedies for acidity that can give you relief from the same.
Ginger (Zingiber officinale) is a well-known home remedy for acidity and gas problems. Its traditional uses include reducing intestinal gas and flatulence, soothing the stomach lining, and decreasing acid production.
Tulsi leaves, revered as holy basil, offer a wealth of medicinal benefits, notably their ability to combat acidity and regulate stomach acid levels. These leaves are brimming with potent compounds like eugenol and carminatives, renowned for their anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.
Aloe Vera has a soothing effect on the digestive system, helping to control acid production and reducing inflammation in the stomach. Aloe vera contains compounds that reduce irritation in the stomach and oesophagus.
Banana are naturally alkaline and can help neutralise stomach acid. They contain potassium and natural antacids that can help coat the stomach lining, reducing the burning sensation of acidity.
Although acidic in nature, apple cider vinegar is thought to help balance stomach acid levels. It contains acetic acid, which can stimulate the production of bile and digestive juices, helping the body digest food more efficiently and preventing acid reflux.
Fennel seeds contain anethole, a compound recognized for its beneficial effects on digestion and ability to reduce acidity in the GI tract. It aids in preventing acid reflux and helping to alleviate bloating and gas. Take a spoonful of fennel seeds after meals or brew fennel seed tea.
Chamomile have anti-inflammatory properties that reduce inflammation in the oesophagus and stomach.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.