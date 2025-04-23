8 easy fermented foods you can make at home

Fermented foods are packed with probiotics, enzymes, and unique flavours, These culinary creations offer a delicious and natural way to boost gut health, enhance digestion, and even strengthen the immune system.
Yoghurt: To make probiotic-rich curd, mix warm milk, add a starter curd and incubate in a warm place for several hours until thickened.
Buttermilk: When curd is mixed with spices, it becomes a perfect cooling and hydrating drink that is excellent for digestion.
Rice Kanji: A natural, homemade probiotic-rich food made with rice, water and homemade curds.
Pickled Vegetables: Submerge chopped vegetables in a brine and salt. You can add spices and herbs for flavor. Ensure vegetables are fully submerged. Ferment at room temperature for 1-2 weeks.
Dosa Batter: Soak rice and lentils, grind to a batter and ferment overnight in a warm place. After fermentation, the batter increases in volume and becomes light.
Sauerkraut: Shred cabbage, add salt, pack tightly into a jar, ensuring the cabbage is submerged in its brine. Ferment at room temperature for 1-4 weeks.
Water Kefir: Add kefir grains to sugar water, ferment for 24-48 hours, then strain out the grains and flavour the kefir with fruit juice or herbs.
Tepache: Combine pineapple rinds and core with water, brown sugar, and spices like cinnamon and cloves. Ferment at room temperature for a few days until bubbly.