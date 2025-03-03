Mar 3, 2025, 04:34 PM IST

8 easy ways to protect yourself from heat waves amid alert in Karnataka

Pravrajya Suruchi

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water, even if you’re not thirsty. Include ORS, lemon water, buttermilk, and fruit juices with a pinch of salt.

Wear Light Clothing: Choose loose, light-colored cotton clothes to stay cool and comfortable.

Eat Water-Rich Foods: Include fruits and vegetables like watermelon, muskmelon, cucumber, and oranges in your diet.

Keep Your Home Cool: Use fans, coolers, or air conditioners. Close curtains during the day to block out heat.

Avoid Strenuous Activities: Reschedule outdoor work to early morning or late evening when it's cooler.

Use Cool Compresses: Take cool showers or apply wet cloths to your skin to reduce body heat.

Check on Vulnerable People: Keep an eye on infants, elderly, pregnant women, and those with medical conditions, as they are more prone to heat-related illnesses.

