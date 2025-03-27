Mar 27, 2025, 10:57 AM IST

8 early morning signs of diabetes that you shouldn't ignore

Monica Singh

Here are some warning signs that your body might be giving you of diabetes.

High blood sugar levels cause the kidneys to work overtime to filter excess sugar, leading to increased urination.

Frequent Urination (especially at night)

The body tries to flush out excess sugar through urine, leading to dehydration and increased thirst.

Excessive Thirst

The body struggles to use glucose for energy, leading to fatigue and weakness.

Persistent Fatigue

The body may start burning fat and muscle for energy because it can't utilise glucose properly, leading to weight loss despite increased appetite.

Unexplained Weight Loss

High blood sugar levels can damage the small blood vessels in the eyes, causing blurry vision.

Blurry Vision

High blood sugar impairs circulation and the delivery of nutrients to wounds, hindering the healing process.

Slow-Healing Wounds

The body's cells are unable to get the glucose they need, leading to persistent hunger, even after eating.

Increased Hunger

High blood sugar can damage nerves, causing tingling, numbness, or pain in the extremities.

Tingling or Numbness in Hands/Feet

Next: 8 animals that make their own food