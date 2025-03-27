8 early morning signs of diabetes that you shouldn't ignore

Mar 27, 2025, 10:57 AM IST
Here are some warning signs that your body might be giving you of diabetes.
High blood sugar levels cause the kidneys to work overtime to filter excess sugar, leading to increased urination.
The body tries to flush out excess sugar through urine, leading to dehydration and increased thirst.
The body struggles to use glucose for energy, leading to fatigue and weakness.
The body may start burning fat and muscle for energy because it can't utilise glucose properly, leading to weight loss despite increased appetite.
High blood sugar levels can damage the small blood vessels in the eyes, causing blurry vision.
High blood sugar impairs circulation and the delivery of nutrients to wounds, hindering the healing process.
The body's cells are unable to get the glucose they need, leading to persistent hunger, even after eating.
High blood sugar can damage nerves, causing tingling, numbness, or pain in the extremities.