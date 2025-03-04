8 early morning detox drinks 

Mar 4, 2025, 09:34 AM IST
Here are eight early morning drinks that can help you detox your body and achieve clear skin.
Green tea is rich in antioxidants, which can help counteract the effects of pollution. Add a squeeze of fresh lemon for an extra dose of Vitamin C, known for its immune-boosting properties. The catechins in green tea act as powerful antioxidants that may help protect cells from damage.
A simple and effective option to remove toxins and improve your digestive health is a glass of soothing warm water and lemon. Lemon stimulates the liver and promotes detoxification. Warm water aids digestion and can help eliminate toxins from the body.
Turmeric and ginger have anti-inflammatory properties. No wonder tea made with fresh turmeric and ginger in hot water is quite soothing for our body and mind. One can also add a dash of honey for sweetness.
Another morning drink that you can rely on is cucumber and mint-infused water. As you know cucumber is hydrating and mint adds a refreshing flavour. More importantly both these ingredients have detoxifying properties.
Aloe Vera is known for its detoxifying and anti-inflammatory effects. Mix a tablespoon of aloe vera juice with water and a splash of lemon juice and voila you get a powerful detox drink. Aloe vera supports the liver's detoxification processes.
Beets and carrots are rich in antioxidants and can support liver function. Juicing them together makes for a tasty and beneficial drink. They can also aid in cellular protection and help the body eliminate toxins.
Mix chia seeds with water and let them soak overnight. In the morning, add a splash of lemon or lime juice. Chia seeds are rich in fibre and can aid in digestion.
Blend matcha powder with spinach, banana, and almond milk for a powerful antioxidant-rich smoothie. Matcha is a concentrated form of green tea, offering a high dose of antioxidants. Spinach and banana contribute vitamins and minerals, supporting overall health.