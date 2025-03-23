Mar 23, 2025, 09:50 AM IST
From figs to apricots here are eight dry fruits that can help you improve digestion.
Prunes are excellent for gut health, being high in both soluble and insoluble fibre, which helps regulate bowel movements, aids in digestion, and promotes nutrient absorption.
Figs, both fresh and dried, are a good source of fibre, which can lead to a balanced gut and smooth digestion. They are also known for their natural enzymes that aid in digestion.
Raisins, or dried grapes, are packed with nutrients, including dietary fibre, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Their high insoluble fibre content acts as a natural laxative, promoting smooth bowel movements.
Dates are known for their ability to relieve constipation and improve the functioning of the digestive tract.
Dried apricots are high in fibre, particularly insoluble fibre, which adds bulk to the stool and aids in digestion.
While not directly known for digestive benefits, almonds are a good source of fibre, which promotes healthy digestion.
Pistachios support healthy digestion and provide essential vitamins and minerals.
While primarily known for their antioxidant and vitamin content, dried cranberries are also a good source of fibre, which can help in digestion and satiety.
