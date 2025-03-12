8 drinks to keep you healthy and refreshed

Mar 12, 2025, 11:42 AM IST
Here are eight drinks that can keep you healthy and refreshed in the coming summers.
In just 5 minutes, you can stir up a cool summer sip, like this watermelon-basil agua fresca. This refreshing mocktail features hydrating ingredients like watermelon, which is perfect for the blazing heat. And lime and basil add a vibrant flavor that will keep you coming back for more.
For those with sensitive skin, including probiotics in your diet can be especially important during the summer months, so a refreshing drink like this berry-kefir smoothie will help you get your fix.
Alcohol can be included within a healthy eating pattern when enjoyed in moderation, but for those that are sober or are trying to cut back their intake, we’re loving this highly-rated nonalcoholic cucumber-mint spritzer. This drink is equally easy, refreshing and gorgeous, making it a perfect sip to impress guests.
Stay hydrated and help keep inflammation at bay with these ginger-turmeric-carrot shots. Thanks to the compounds gingerol in ginger and curcumin in turmeric, this drink recipe boasts impressive anti-inflammatory properties.
Matcha does contain caffeine, which can keep you energised and focused throughout the day. And while all milks and milk alternatives have their own benefits, using cow’s milk in this latte will keep you hydrated and more satisfied with its protein content.
This tart cherry nighttime mocktail-is packed with antioxidants like polyphenols from the tart cherry juice, which can help you sleep better. Plus, it’s ice cold and tasty, so we won’t be surprised if it becomes your evening ritual on these long summer nights.
This Blueberry Lemonade is perfect for times like that. It uses up 2 cups of blueberries and about 6 lemons so you won’t be letting any of your deliciously fresh summer fruits go to waste.
A Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake doesn’t just taste like dessert for breakfast, it’s also incredibly nutritious. Thanks to Greek yogurt and peanut butter being two of the drink’s 5 ingredients, this energising shake is packed with 26 grams of protein.