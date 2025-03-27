8 drinks that can boost gut health

Mar 27, 2025, 10:10 AM IST
Here are some drinks that can help improve your gut health and will also aid digestion.
A fermented tea beverage rich in probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that can improve digestion and gut health.
Another fermented beverage, similar to yoghurt, that is also packed with probiotics.
A traditional Indian drink made from yogurt, buttermilk is a good source of probiotics and can aid digestion.
High in fibre, prune juice can help promote regular bowel movements and improve digestive regularity.
Packed with fruits, vegetables, and fibre, green smoothies can help support a healthy digestive system.
Certain herbal teas, like peppermint, ginger, and turmeric, can help soothe the digestive tract, reduce inflammation, and alleviate digestive discomfort.
Drinking warm water with lemon in the morning can stimulate digestion and help cleanse the digestive system.
Diluting ACV in water and drinking it before meals can help improve digestion and nutrient absorption.