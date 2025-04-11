8 common food items that are harmful for liver

Apr 11, 2025, 12:40 PM IST
Here is a list of eight food items that can be harmful for liver about which you should know about.
Excessive alcohol consumption damages liver cells and can lead to fatty liver, hepatitis, or cirrhosis.
Sodas, energy drinks, and fruit juices with added sugar can contribute to fat accumulation in the liver, causing NAFLD.
High in trans fats, fried foods like French fries and doughnuts increase the risk of inflammation and liver damage.
Excessive consumption of red meat can overload the liver due to its high protein and saturated fat content.
Pre-packaged snacks, chips, and frozen meals are loaded with unhealthy fats, sodium, and preservatives, which strain the liver.
Refined carbohydrates like white bread and pasta spike blood sugar levels, increasing fat storage in the liver.
Full-fat dairy products, such as butter and cream, are high in saturated fats that can contribute to liver fat accumulation.
High-sodium diets can cause water retention, impairing liver function and contributing to inflammation