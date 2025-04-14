8 breathing exercises for asthmatic patients

Apr 14, 2025, 04:49 PM IST
Here is a detailed look at the eight breathing exercise that can help asthmatic patients improve lung function, increase oxygenation, and reduce asthma symptoms.
Involves deep breathing that expands the abdomen instead of the chest, strengthening the diaphragm. Place one hand on your chest and the other on your stomach.
Inhales through the nose and exhales slowly through pursed lips, as if blowing a bubble. This technique helps slow down breathing and keeps airways open for longer, improving gas exchange.
Combines diaphragmatic breathing with relaxation techniques, helping to control breathing and reduce anxiety.
Focuses on breathing retraining, encouraging nasal breathing at all times, even during exercise, to reduce hyperventilation.
Breathing through the nose at a consistent pace, adding humidity and warmth, which can help reduce asthma attacks.
Techniques like Anulom Vilom (alternate nostril breathing), Bhastrika (bellows breathing), and Ujjayi (ocean breath) can improve lung function and reduce asthma symptoms.
Involves inhaling for 4 seconds, holding for 7 seconds, and exhaling slowly through the mouth for 8 seconds.
Inhales through one nostril while closing the other, then switches, helping to balance energy flow and improve lung capacity.