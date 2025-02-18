8 best ways to lose belly fat

Feb 18, 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Weight lose becomes a big task in today's time so to help you here is a some of the best ways to lose the belly fat.
Soluble fiber absorbs water and forms a gel that helps slow down food as it passes through your digestive system. Studies show that this fiber may promote weight loss by helping you feel full, so you naturally eat less.
Trans fats are created by pumping hydrogen into unsaturated fats, such as soybean oil. Previously, they were found in some margarines and spreads and also often added to packaged foods, but most food producers have stopped using them.
Alcohol can have health benefits in small amounts, but it can be harmful if you drink too much. Research suggests that too much alcohol can contribute to belly fat. Observational studies link heavy alcohol consumption to a significantly increased risk of developing excess fat storage around the waist.
Protein is an extremely important nutrient for weight management. High protein intake increases the release of the fullness hormone peptide YY, which decreases appetite and promotes fullness. Protein also raises your metabolic rate and helps you to retain muscle mass during weight loss.
Stress can make you gain belly fat by triggering the adrenal glands to produce cortisol, also known as the stress hormone. Research shows that high cortisol levels increase appetite and drive abdominal fat storage.
Sugar may contain fructose, which is linked to several chronic diseases when consumed in excess. These include heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and fatty liver disease. Observational studies show a relationship between high sugar intake and increased abdominal fat.
Aerobic exercise (cardio) is an effective way to improve your health and burn calories. Studies also show that it can be an effective form of exercise for reducing belly fat. However, results are mixed as to whether moderate or high intensity exercise is more beneficial.
Reducing your carb intake can be very beneficial for losing fat, including abdominal fat. In fact, low carb diets may cause belly fat loss in people with overweight, those at risk for type 2 diabetes, and people with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.