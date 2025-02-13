8 health benefits of having early dinner

Feb 13, 2025, 08:55 AM IST
Let's explore some amazing advantages of having early dinner for a healthier you
Swish warm salt water in your mouth to reduce inflammation and fight bacteria.
Steep a tea bag in hot water, then place it in the freezer and apply it to your sore tooth or gums.
Vanilla extract's natural numbing properties can temporarily relieve sensitive teeth pain. Dilute a few drops of vanilla extract with water and swish for a few seconds before spitting.
Clove oil is a natural pain reliever and has antibacterial properties. Dab a small amount of diluted clove oil (mixed with olive oil) into a cotton swab and dab it on the sensitive tooth.
Create a sweet remedy by mixing honey with warm water. Honey’s natural antibacterial properties work wonders in maintaining oral hygiene and can provide soothing relief from sensitive teeth.
It might sound spicy, but capsaicin in chili peppers can help numb nerve endings in your mouth. Add a pinch of capsaicin to a warm rinse or a homemade paste to experience its numbing benefits.
Harness the power of turmeric, nature's golden spice! Make a paste by combining turmeric powder with water and apply it to the affected areas.
Embrace the trend of oil pulling with coconut oil! Waggling coconut oil in your mouth for 10-15 minutes helps reduce plaque and promotes oral hygiene, offering a soothing effect for sensitive teeth.