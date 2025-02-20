Feb 20, 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Tea tree oil may have benefits for topical use. It may target certain bacteria and support skin health when used as directed. Here are eight benefits of tea tree oil.
Tea tree oil can help soothe dry skin by reducing itching and irritation. Also, it’s been shown to be more effective than zinc oxide and clobetasone butyrate creams in treating eczema.
The antiseptic properties of tea tree oil may contribute to its ability to combat oily skin. A small 2016 study found that participants who used a sunscreen containing tea tree oil for 30 days showed improvements in oiliness.
The anti-inflammatory properties of tea tree oil make it useful in relieving the discomfort of itchy skin. It soothes the skin and can also help heal infections that cause itchy skin.
The anti-inflammatory effect of tea tree oil helps to soothe and relieve painful and irritated skin. It may also help to reduce redness and swelling.
The antibacterial properties of tea tree oil make it an effective wound healer. According to a 2013 study, tea tree oil helps to heal wounds caused by bacteria. Nine of the 10 people who used tea tree oil in addition to conventional treatment showed a decrease in healing time compared to conventional treatment alone.
You can use tea tree oil to treat dandruff by removing chemicals and dead skin cells from the scalp. Using tea tree oil on your hair may help it to stay healthy and moisturized, promoting optimal growth.
Tea tree oil is a popular choice for treating acne because of its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. It’s thought to calm redness, swelling, and inflammation. It may even help to prevent and reduce acne scars, leaving you with smooth, clear skin.
Tea tree oil makes an ideal natural hand sanitizer. Studies suggest tea tree oil can destroy several common bacteria and viruses that cause illness, including E. coli, S. pneumoniae, and H. influenzae.
