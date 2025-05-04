8 benefits of eating cow ghee every day

May 4, 2025, 08:52 AM IST
Here is a list of eight benefits of eating cow ghee.
Ghee contains butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that supports a healthy gut and can stimulate bile production, aiding digestion.
Ghee is rich in antioxidants and essential vitamins (A, D, E, K) that help strengthen the immune system.
While calorie-dense, ghee can aid in weight loss by stimulating fat-burning processes and improving metabolism when consumed in moderation.
The fatty acids in ghee help moisturize the skin, and it can also help with skin rejuvenation.
Ghee's omega-3 fatty acids and butyrate support brain health, improving memory, focus, and overall cognitive function.
Ghee contains omega-3 fatty acids and CLA (conjugated linoleic acid) which can help lower bad cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease.
Ghee is a good source of vitamin K2, which is essential for bone metabolism and calcium absorption.
Ghee's medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) provide a readily available source of energy.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.