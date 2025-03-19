8 amazing health benefits of yellow watermelon 

Mar 19, 2025, 08:34 AM IST
1. Yellow watermelons are rich in Vitamin A and C, essential for immune functioning and skin health.
2. Yellow watermelon is also packed with potassium which supports blood pressure and nerve functioning.
3. Vitamin A content in yellow watermelons is crucial for maintaining eye health.
4. The potassium and magnesium contents in yellow watermelons are vital for cardiovascular functioning.
5. Yellow watermelons provide hydration to the body.
6. Weight management: Yellow watermelons are low in calories and high in water, which support weight management.
7. Yellow watermelons are packed with fiber which aids digestion.
8. Yellow watermelon contain anti-oxidants such as beta-carotene and lycopene which shield the body against cell damage.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports.