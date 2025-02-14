7 yoga asanas for heart health 

Feb 14, 2025, 05:50 PM IST
Exercise that gets your heart rate pumping isn’t the only way to help improve your cardiovascular health. Managing stress also is critical to your overall heart health. Yoga’s clearest benefit to heart health is its ability to relax the body and mind. The practice of yoga also can increase strength, flexibility, and overall stamina, making it a great fit for a healthy lifestyle.
Here are some yoga asanas for good heart health.
In this pose, you engage a deep stretch by bending forward from a standing position with your legs straight and feet together or hip-width apart. This pose stretches the spine, hamstrings, shoulders, and groin. It can relieve pain and increase flexibility.
From a standing position, step your right foot 3-4 feet from your left foot. Turn your left foot about 45 degrees to the right. Place your right foot at 90 degrees. Shift your left hip back toward your left heel and lean your torso to the right. Reach your left hand down, either to the floor (or a block) outside of your right foot or against your right shin.
This pose will help stretch the spine and chest and relieve stress. It also can be therapeutic for someone with high blood pressure.
From a standing position with your feet together or slightly apart and toes facing forward, raise your arms overhead and bend your knees. With your thighs touching (or slightly apart), bring your thighs nearly parallel to the floor.
Sit on the floor with your legs straight in front of you. This pose will help stretch the spine, shoulders, hamstrings, and groin. It may also help relieve anxiety and fatigue.
Begin in a seated, upright position with your feet crossed underneath the opposite thigh. This pose can help relax the body and mind while strengthening the back. You can use your time as a mini-meditation.
Begin by kneeling on the floor and sitting on your feet. Separate your knees as wide as your hips and bring your big toes together. Lay your torso forward between your thighs, extending your arms in front of you on the floor.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.