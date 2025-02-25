 7 yoga asanas to improve fertility

Feb 25, 2025, 09:55 PM IST
Here are seven yoga asanas that can help improve fertility of both men and women.
This yoga pose helps stimulate the ovaries and advances blood circulation in the pelvic region, promoting healthy reproductive organs. It is one of the best poses to do when doing yoga for conception.
This is one of the best poses of yoga when trying to conceive. To perform Viparita Karani, Sit close to a wall and lie on your back. Extend your legs up against the wall. This pose enhances blood circulation in the pelvis, reduces stress, and calms the nervous system.
Lie on your stomach with extended legs, and place your palms below your shoulders. Take a deep breath and lift your chest off the floor while keeping your pelvis stationary. This position helps assist yoga for male and female reproductive organs, improves digestion, and relieves stress.
When you are looking for yoga to conceive fast, Setu Bandhasana (bridge pose) equally helps to do the same. The process starts with lying on your back with your knees bent and feet flat. Lift your hips off the floor while pressing your feet down. This bridge pose stretches your pelvic region, stimulates your abdominal organs, and improves blood circulation.
Quietly similar to a supported headstand, the salamba sarvangasana comes under the category of the best fertility yoga poses. Lie on your back and lift your legs towards the ceiling, keeping your lower back with your hands. This inversion pose increases blood flow to the pelvic region, stimulates the thyroid gland, and balances hormonal levels.
This pose increases blood flow to the pelvic area and stimulates your reproductive organs.
One of the best fertility yoga poses, paschimottanasana, starts with sitting with your legs extended in front of you. This yoga pose helps stimulate your ovaries and uterus to be more feasible for conception.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.